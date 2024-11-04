Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Pasco man arrested after passenger was ejected from ATV, killing him: FHP

Officials said the man was driving the ATV in circles and fled when his passenger was ejected
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man was arrested after a passenger died falling off an ATV he was driving, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 8:48 p.m. on Sunday, 32-year-old Ford K. Perkins was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV north on a private road behind a Sunoco Gas Station located at 16621 Shady Hills Road.

Perkins allegedly began driving in circles before he lost control, which caused the ATV to overturn and eject the 35-year-old man sitting in the front passenger seat from the vehicle.

FHP said the ATV then "traveled over" the victim, who died from his injuries during the crash. The second passenger, a 24-year-old man, as well as Perkins, were unharmed during the incident.

Perkins fled on foot before he was found a short distance from the crash. He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, according to officials.

