Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco deputy shoots man swinging sword around children: PCSO

The shooting occurred on Thanksgiving evening
deputy involved shooting pasco.png
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
deputy involved shooting pasco.png
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials said a deputy shot a man swinging a sword around children in Pasco County on Thanksgiving.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at Boland Avenue in Shady Hills on the evening of Nov. 28 after receiving reports about the incident.

Deputies then conducted a welfare check, where the man was found inside his home. PCSO said once verbal contact was made, the man came out with a gun, which led to deputies shooting him.

According to officials, deputies immediately rendered first aid, and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sword and gun were located.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is PCSO's standard protocol. The deputy who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

This week, an unlikely partnership between a sixth-grade student and a barbecue restaurant brought Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of hurricane victims across Pasco County.

Pasco County BBQ restaurant and middle school student team up to donate 500 turkeys

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.