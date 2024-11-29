Pasco deputy shoots man swinging sword around children: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials said a deputy shot a man swinging a sword around children in Pasco County on Thanksgiving.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at Boland Avenue in Shady Hills on the evening of Nov. 28 after receiving reports about the incident.

Deputies then conducted a welfare check, where the man was found inside his home. PCSO said once verbal contact was made, the man came out with a gun, which led to deputies shooting him.

According to officials, deputies immediately rendered first aid, and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sword and gun were located.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is PCSO's standard protocol. The deputy who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.