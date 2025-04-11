Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco deputies searching for missing endangered 15-year-old boy

Thomas Brown
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Brown
Posted

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a missing teenager after he disappeared from Holiday, Florida, on April 10.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Thomas Brown was last seen around 11 p.m. near Springland Drive wearing a white t-shirt.

Officials described Brown as 5'10" tall and around 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Brown, contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.


"If there had just been a trooper up there, maybe this whole thing could have been avoided."
A judge in Florida is sharing the story of his son's death in hopes of helping the Florida Highway Patrol trooper shortage.

FHP trooper shortage leaves parents wondering if their son could have been saved

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.