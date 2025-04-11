Pasco deputies searching for missing endangered 15-year-old boy

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a missing teenager after he disappeared from Holiday, Florida, on April 10.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Thomas Brown was last seen around 11 p.m. near Springland Drive wearing a white t-shirt.

Officials described Brown as 5'10" tall and around 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Brown, contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.