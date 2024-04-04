Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy last seen in Dade City.

According to a press release, David Zipoff was last seen on March 30th in the Brigham Road area around 8:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police describe Zipoff as a 6'1" male with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Zipoff's whereabouts is being asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.