Pasco deputies searching for missing 14-year-old who disappeared from Holiday

Zariah Soler
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Zariah Soler
Posted

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Deputies are currently searching for a 14-year-old who went missing from Holiday, Florida, on Monday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said that Zariah Soler was last seen on April 21 around 5 p.m. near Picture Avenue wearing a black dress.

Officials described Soler as 5'5" and around 135 pounds with black/red hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.


