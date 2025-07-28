New Port Richey seniors turn holiday gift exchange into year-round community giving

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A group of retirees in the Hunter’s Ridge community in New Port Richey is proving that giving back doesn’t require deep pockets.

The group, known as The Juliets, began as a simple social circle. But after a holiday gift exchange a few years ago, founder Arlene Tract had a realization.

“I looked around and said, ‘Do we really need $15 to $20 gifts at our age? What are we collecting here?’” she recalled.

The following year, Tract and her neighbors turned their holiday tradition into a community outreach mission. Their latest initiative, “Christmas in July,” collected food and supplies for two local causes: The Volunteer Way food bank and Runaways Animal Rescue.

“We have little puppies like Gator here who use a lot of puppy pads and food and supplies and toys. And so it means so much to us to have the community support us in what we do,” said Danielle Giroux, founder of Runaways Animal Rescue.

In addition to donating supplies, the group raised $1,500 for the animal rescue.

That money will help pay for Gator’s surgery.

“We don’t know how it happened, but she does have a broken radius and ulna,” said Giroux.

Meanwhile, The Volunteer Way plans to use the donations to support its Brown Bag program, which delivers food and essential supplies to 155 homebound seniors.

“We go out and bring them food. If they need dog food or cat food. We also supply Poise and hygiene and anything they need,” said Ashley Downs with The Volunteer Way.

“The senior need is becoming greater and greater and since we are a 55-plus community, what better way to extend an outreach,” said Tract.

“It's important to know that there are good people, especially our seniors, who will help fight food insecurity in Pasco,” said Juliet’s member Joni Raycroft.