Pasco County Sheriff's deputies search for motorcycle driver who dragged deputy attempting a traffic stop

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Pasco County Sheriff (PSO) deputies search for the driver of a motorcycle that injured a deputy after he plowed into him with his bike and dragged him.

PSO said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a man driving a black motorcycle on Friday around 2 p.m. at US 19 and Beach Boulevard.

As the deputy approached the motorcycle, the driver drove towards the deputy and hit him, dragging him around 10 feet.

The deputy had non-life-threatening injuries, PSO said.

Deputies continue to look for the suspect. The man was last seen driving a black Suzuki SC650. He was wearing a full-face helmet, a tan shirt, black shorts, and back-top sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, refer to case number 25011752, or submit a tip online at http://pascosheriff.com/tips.