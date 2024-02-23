Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies respond to suspicious incident in Holiday

shutterstock_1033351477.jpg
Shutterstock
File photo of police lights
shutterstock_1033351477.jpg
Posted at 10:58 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 10:58:44-05

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a suspicious incident in Holiday on Friday morning.

According to a release from Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a person was seen going inside a residence in violation of a domestic violence injunction. The individual is alone inside the home and seems to be in possession of a gun.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Due to an abundance of caution, nearby Gulfside Elementary School is on "controlled campus" status.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.