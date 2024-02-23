Pasco County Sheriff's deputies respond to suspicious incident in Holiday

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a suspicious incident in Holiday on Friday morning.

According to a release from Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a person was seen going inside a residence in violation of a domestic violence injunction. The individual is alone inside the home and seems to be in possession of a gun.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Due to an abundance of caution, nearby Gulfside Elementary School is on "controlled campus" status.

The investigation is active and ongoing.