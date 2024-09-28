Watch Now
Pasco County residents left dealing with damage after Helene

"We lost everything."
First responders in Pasco County used boats and high-water rescue vehicles to bring dozens of people to higher ground overnight. Neighbors are helping each other out, trying to do good in the community during a difficult time. ABC Action News Reporter Julie Salomone takes a deeper look at how residents are dealing with damage from the unprecedented storm surge.
  • First responders in Pasco County used boats and high-water rescue vehicles to bring dozens of people to higher ground overnight.
  • Neighbors are helping each other out, trying to do good in the community during a difficult time.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Julie Salomone takes a closer look at how residents are dealing with damage from the unprecedented storm surge.



