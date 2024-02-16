Pasco County mom claims kids wrongfully removed from home

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County mom Jessie Herbert started 2024 ready to continue her ongoing fight to regain custody of her 14-year-old son.

But she said in a matter of weeks, she went from fighting to get back one child to fighting to get back four.

"I just want my kids to come home. This isn't fair," she said.

But to understand how she got here, we have to take you back to 2018.

At the time, she said she was struggling with addiction and lost custody of her kids for about 5 months.

The following year she relapsed and lost custody again.

But she said she worked to get her kids back. And in 2021, Herbert was reunited with her three daughters but not her son.

"He has refused all contact with Mom," said Herbert's attorney, Valentina Villalobos.

In January 2023, Herbert's son was removed from his long-term foster home, along with 8 other kids, after their foster parents were accused of abuse.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has declined to charge that Clearwater couple, Jacklyn and Jerold Logemann, in connection with those allegations.

But the Citrus County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.

Since then, Herbert told ABC Action News that she's ramped up ongoing efforts to reunify with her son.

But in the process, she lost custody of her daughters.

"We let her put herself out there to fight for her son. And then this happens," said Villalobos.

According to Villalobos, on Jan. 11, 2024—shortly after testifying in her son's custody case—Child Protective Investigators (CPI) showed up at Herbert's door, and she started recording on her phone.

"Can I ask what this investigation is about?" she said to one CPI.

"Um, we had two, um, two anonymous allegations come in for substance misuse, illicit drugs," said the CPI.

"Okay," said Herbert.

Herbert was drug tested on the spot.

"What about fentanyl? You've never used fentanyl?" asked one CPI.

"Never! I'm testing positive for fentanyl?" asked Herbert.

The test came back positive for marijuana, benzodiazepine, and fentanyl.

Herbert denies ever using fentanyl, but she does have a medical marijuana card and has been prescribed a benzodiazepine for her anxiety.

But despite disputing the results and being told by investigators that she could re-test at a local clinic while on the phone with her attorney, she was asked to hand over her kids.

"So, do I go out there and bring them my kids?" Herbert asked her attorney.

"Yeah," said Villalobos.

Her attorney provided ABC Action News with copies of urine samples and a hair follicle test collected the day after her kids were removed—that only showed marijuana in Herbert's system.

Herbert is now preparing for an upcoming custody hearing on February 21 for her daughters.

"If this shelter of the girls sticks, that counts as removal number three, and now that gives them a basis to terminate Jessie's rights to all of the kids," Villalobos said.

In the end, Herbert says she wants justice and adds that she wants all of her kids to know that she won't give up.

"I love you so much, and I'm doing everything I can for you."

ABC Action News has also emailed representatives for DCF to answer the concerns raised about the removal of Herbert's kids.

As of now, they said they are "working to get us as quickly as possible."