Pasco County fire truck hit by pickup truck while responding to deadly crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — First responders heading to a deadly crash on Little Road in Pasco County had their fire truck hit by a pickup truck Wednesday evening.

The first accident happened when a Dodge Ram pickup was driving south on Little Road at a high rate of speed and crashed into a Toyota 4Runner that had turned into the path of the truck.

Florida Highway Patrol said after the crash, the Toyota overturned and caught fire. The driver of the Dodge Ram and a passenger in the 4Runner were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

FHP said the driver of the 4Runner and another passenger in the SUV died as a result of injuries from the crash.

A Pasco County Fire truck that was heading to the scene of the deadly accident was then hit by a Honda pickup truck that was traveling north on Little Road at a high rate of speed. The Honda truck crashed into the right side of the fire truck.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The firefighter at the wheel of the fire truck suffered minor injuries.