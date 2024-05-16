Pasco County Fire made a "moo-ving" rescue, freeing a cow from the mud

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Holy cow! Pasco County Fire Rescue made an unusual rescue Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, crews helped a cow that got stuck in mud while grazing in a Shady Hills pasture.
The Fire Rescue Special Response team gave the cow some shade and water before freeing it from the dry pond.
Crews then steered the animal to safer pastures.
