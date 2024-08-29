Pasco County deputies involved in shooting while serving federal warrants

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputies were involved in a shooting while attempting to find a suspect for federal warrants on Thursday.

Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, and a short chase was initiated. PCSO quickly ended that pursuit.

Deputies later found the suspect in the area of River Ridge and were involved in a shooting while trying to catch the suspect.

The schools in that area were placed on controlled-campus status for a short time "out of an abundance of caution."

Authorities said the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

