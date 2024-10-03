Pasco County couple focuses on the good amidst Hurricane Helene destruction

People in Pasco County are struggling to recover after Hurricane Helene flooded the area. Countless people lost their homes and everything inside. A week after the storm ripped through a region, we are hearing that people still need help. The power is still out for several people and debris still lines many roadways.

ABC Action News reached out to Pasco County about this. They are asking for patience as they work to restore the power. They also want people to have their homes inspected by a licensed electrician before their power is turned back on.

You can sign a waiver saying if you turn the breaker on without a licensed electrician looking at it, you do so at your own risk.

Since Helene, the county has had 11 fires, many of which were caused by saltwater from the flooding getting into the homes' wiring.

The county said debris pick up will take time. You can drop off debris at the West Pasco Resource Recovery Center, 14606 Hays Road, Spring Hill. They are accepting debris every day from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Comfort Stations are located at Aripeka Baptist church and the Hudson Library.

If you need help cleaning up, call 844-965-1386. They will connect you with local volunteers who can assist.

Amidst the destruction one couple is focusing on the positive. Diane Snyder, her fiance, and their three dogs are working overnight to clean up the home after the storm. Everything was destroyed both inside and outside the home.

The home also flooded last year in Idalia. As they look to the future, Snyder said they can not handle another flood and will have to move inland.

She said this is all very emotional, but despite the destroyed home, damaged dock, and long road to recovery she is focusing on the positive.

“We're all good we're all healthy and alive that's the best of it so now we look to the future and the time we do have left,” Snyder said.