Pasco County comfort stations closing until further notice ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Milton brewing in the Gulf, Pasco County is closing four comfort stations until further notice.

The following comfort stations will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 5:

  • Green Key Location | 6435 US-19, New Port Richey
  • Aripeka Baptist Church | 18731 Aripeka Rd
  • Hudson Library | 8012 Library Rd, Hudson
  • J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex | 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday

Tropical Storm Milton is forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane at landfall with Florida's west coast.
ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips discusses the potential impacts on Tampa Bay.

Tracking the Tropics | October 5, Evening Update

