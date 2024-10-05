Pasco County comfort stations closing until further notice ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Milton brewing in the Gulf, Pasco County is closing four comfort stations until further notice.

The following comfort stations will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 5:



Green Key Location | 6435 US-19, New Port Richey

Aripeka Baptist Church | 18731 Aripeka Rd

Hudson Library | 8012 Library Rd, Hudson

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex | 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday