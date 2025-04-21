Pasco County Animal Services suspends dog services due to Pneumovirus cases

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) announced it’s suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers for the next two weeks following several positive cases of Canine Pneumovirus.

PCAS will still be open for cat adoptions, surgeries, rescue transfers, vaccine and microchip clinics, pet licensing, and euthanasia requested by owners.

Normal operations are set to resume on May 3. Recent adopters and rescues will receive notifications regarding necessary precautions.

“The health and safety of the animals in our care, as well as our community, has been and will always be our top priority,” said PCAS Director Mike Shumate. “While we understand this is an inconvenience for our residents, we appreciate your understanding during this time.”

PCAS says Canine Pneumovirus is highly contagious among dogs but is not contagious to humans or cats. Symptoms to watch for in pets include lethargy, fever, rapid breathing, coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and conjunctivitis. If you see these symptoms in your pet, contact a veterinarian.

For updates, visit the Pasco County Animal Services website.