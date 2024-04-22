Watch Now
Overturned truck spills 40 tons of gravel in Pasco County, causing delays

Dash cam video of an overturned gravel truck on SR-56 near I-75 in Pasco County is causing traffic delays.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 13:11:56-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An overturned gravel truck on SR-56 near I-75 in Pasco County is causing traffic delays.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at SR-56 and Cypress Ridge Boulevard just east of I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV stuck the gravel truck as they were changing lanes. The crash caused the truck to overturn, and nearly 40 tons of gravel spilled onto the eastbound lanes of SR-56.

SR-56 and Cypress Ridge Blvd

FHP said the driver of both the SUV and the semi-truck were injured.

The eastbound lanes are a complete roadblock, according to FHP. Crews are working to remove gravel and open the road.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.



