Overturned truck spills 40 tons of gravel in Pasco County, causing delays

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An overturned gravel truck on SR-56 near I-75 in Pasco County is causing traffic delays.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at SR-56 and Cypress Ridge Boulevard just east of I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV stuck the gravel truck as they were changing lanes. The crash caused the truck to overturn, and nearly 40 tons of gravel spilled onto the eastbound lanes of SR-56.

FHP said the driver of both the SUV and the semi-truck were injured.

The eastbound lanes are a complete roadblock, according to FHP. Crews are working to remove gravel and open the road.

