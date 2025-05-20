Overturned truck closed lanes of I-75 near Bruce B. Downs in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — An overturned truck closed two lanes of I-75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Hillsborough County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-75 southbound north of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The truck driver swerved to avoid an unknown object in the roadway, lost control, and hit the barrier wall, causing the truck to flip.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

FL-511 said two southbound lanes are blocked on I-75 at Bruce B. Downs as of 7:50 p.m.