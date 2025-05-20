Overturned truck closed lanes of I-75 near Bruce B. Downs in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — An overturned truck closed two lanes of I-75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Hillsborough County.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-75 southbound north of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.
The truck driver swerved to avoid an unknown object in the roadway, lost control, and hit the barrier wall, causing the truck to flip.
The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FL-511 said two southbound lanes are blocked on I-75 at Bruce B. Downs as of 7:50 p.m.
"Community supports St. Pete Beach bar owner after attack"
A local bar is at risk of shutting down, after it’s owner was attacked and hospitalized earlier this month.
"When you've spent eleven years with your fiancé building something that's great and people can enjoy…to know you might have to walk away from it, that is heartbreaking," said Tony Campetti, owner of Nikko's Dog Bar.