One person killed, five others injured in Pasco County crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Weeki Wachee man was killed, and five other people were injured in a Pasco County crash on Friday, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 61-year-old Weeki Wachee driver in a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hodza Street at about 9:47 p.m.

A Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 51-year-old Brooksville woman traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41.

A third driver, a 50-year-old Brooksville man, was driving a GMC Envoy northbound on U.S. 41 behind the Ram.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the Honda ran a stop sign, and was struck by the Ram, the FHP report stated.

The Honda rotated in the intersection and was struck by the GMC.

The Weeki Wachee man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers and three passengers involved suffered serious and minor injuries.



