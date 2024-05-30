Non-profit helping foster kids needs a new home

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — One local non-profit that helps foster kids is now in search of a new home.

Moving out is emotional for Ginger Rockey-Johnson and her husband John Sheid.

“Oh. I’m trying not to cry. It’s very emotional. I’ve been bringing boys here for quite sometime,” said Rockey-Johnson.

Garage 517 offers free clothing, toiletries, and even haircuts to boys in the foster care system and those who have aged out. It's a big help for those that Ginger works with as a Guardian ad litem.

She says finding places like this for very young kids and girl is more common.

But not when it comes to teenage boys, many of whom have experienced abuse or neglect. Many of them have even been victims of human trafficking.

“Its wonderful to watch them come in, kinda hesitant at first and then realize everything is free and then they go play be a normal teenager again. Not have to worry about foster care and leave that all behind. At least for a couple of hours,” said Rockey-Johnson.

Garage 517 was operating in a Land O’Lakes building with free rent. But that’s coming to an end, so the non-profit desperately needs a new home.

“There are a lot of sleepless nights. There are nights I just wake up and my mind starts spinning about all the things I have to do here,” said Sheid.

John and Ginger have been searching for somewhere else to go.

But so far no luck.

So they are taking a break from accepting donations and the clothes they have are going into bins.

“We pack it up and if nothing else we put it all into storage- we are going to have to put it all in storage, which we know is the death of the ministry,” said Rockey-Johnson.

There are more than 35,000 children in Florida’s foster care system.

