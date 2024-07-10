Fixes to dangerous New Port Richey intersection have stalled

Back in April, we introduced you to Harry Hahn, a New Port Richey man who contacted ABC Action News about the intersection of Trouble Creek Road and Spike Horn Drive.

"It gets me choked up...Um...I don't think I'd live here if this wall wasn't here, just out of fear," he said.

According to him, accidents on that stretch of road have cost people limbs and their lives.

"A stoplight would be great because that would cut down the speeding and the accidents. But, I mean, fix one thing at a time if they can," Hahn said.

For months, he's been pushing Pasco County for a fix.

At first, in an email from March, they told him that a stoplight was coming soon.

However, weeks later, the county said it didn't have a clear line of funding for the project. And we wanted to know why.

After weeks of emailing, waiting, and following up, the county revealed its priority list of road projects for 2023 to 2027.

The county said it collects data to determine if a signal is "warranted" at specific locations.

Each location earns a score to help rank the most pressing projects. Officials factor in things like crashes, speeding, traffic, and where funding for the improvements would come from.

Right now, the county has 28 projects with funding and 27 without.

The list ranked the area Hahn is worried about near the bottom of that list—and thus far, it has missed out on funding.

At this point, the earliest it could be reconsidered for funding would be for the 2028 fiscal year.