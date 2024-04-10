Community calling for safety changes for 'troubled' New Port Richey road

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — When it comes to safety on Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey, the folks who live in the Sunset Lakes community can't help but be involved.

"It didn't happen in my yard, but it happened in my sight. And so I take it more personal," said Harry Hahn.

Hahn was referring to the June 2023 crash between a vehicle and motorcycle—that killed the cyclist.

He lives on the corner of Trouble Creek Road and Spike Horn Drive, right across the street from where the crash happened.

He said he was the first one on the scene when that biker was hit.

Less than a year before that, in October of 2022, he said a biker was thrown through his fence after another crash.

"All my neighbors jumped in to help keep him alive and maintain him until he got here," he said.

According to Hahn, that man lost one of his legs as a result.

"It gets me choked up. Um. I don't think I'd live here if this wall [around my house] wasn't here. Just out of fear," he said.

For Hahn, poor lighting, a blind curve, and speeding are a recipe for disaster at the intersection where he lives.

And he claimed that he's been suggesting fixes to Pasco County leadership for months.

"One lighting is [a] priority and second closing the intersection," he said.

He said he got the following email response from the county in mid-March:

"Thank you for your request. This intersection will be receiving a traffic signal in the near future, that will include the installation of street lights at the intersection as well.

Due to the nature of this request, the following is an estimation of the timeline to completion:

- 1-2 weeks for completion of a Lighting Justification Summary.

- 3-6 months for installation if warranted. Timeline may change depending on the Utility Company providing power to the area."

But, it's a timeline that Hahn worries will only lead to further tragedy.

"Six months can come fast, but in reality, six months is still a long time. And a lot can happen [between] Now and six months. Which could not be good," he said.

Hahn was concerned about that timeline, so he contacted ABC Action News.

And we emailed Pasco County leaders.

The county confirmed to us via email that Trouble Creek Road is their responsibility.

They also sent along traffic studies from 2022 and 2023.

Those studies caught thousands of people doing anywhere from 5 to 20 miles over the speed limit on that road.

As a result, the county said they'll be installing guardrails on certain sections of Trouble Creek Road and adding signage to warn people about blind spots and curves.

However, the county never specifically confirmed any changes they'd be making to the intersection where Hahn lives.

Instead, they encouraged anyone with concerns to fill out their traffic request form.