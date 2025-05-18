Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

New Port Richey pedestrian hit, killed by car in Pasco

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted

A New Port Richey pedestrian was killed on Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle along a Pasco County roadway, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 30-year-old Holiday man was driving a Buick Century eastbound on Plathe Road at about 10:05 p.m.

East of Acropolis Lane, a 58-year-old New Port Richey man was walking in or across the roadway and was struck by the Buick, the report stated.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.


"Putting children in jail is not justice to me"

Nathaniel Jones Jr. died in a car crash that resulted from a drug deal gone wrong. Now, his mother is speaking out, calling for change to prevent gun violence.

"Putting children in jail is not justice to me," mom of Lakeland car crash victim on e-bike speaks out

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.