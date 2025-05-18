New Port Richey pedestrian hit, killed by car in Pasco

A New Port Richey pedestrian was killed on Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle along a Pasco County roadway, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 30-year-old Holiday man was driving a Buick Century eastbound on Plathe Road at about 10:05 p.m.

East of Acropolis Lane, a 58-year-old New Port Richey man was walking in or across the roadway and was struck by the Buick, the report stated.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.