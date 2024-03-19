New Port Richey man arrested for child pornography

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who worked at a school for possession of child pornography Tuesday.

67-year-old Steven Houser was employed by Beacon Christian Academy, a school part of Beacon Community Church located at 9025 Star Trail in New Port Richey.

After receiving a tip, the Pasco Sheriff's Office began an investigation, which determined that Houser, a third-grade science teacher at the school, possessed two photos and three videos featuring child pornography. The child pornography did not feature any students at the school.

Houser also possessed child erotica generated by an AI computer program, and Houser admitted he used the yearbook photos of three students to generate those images.

There are no reports of additional victims at this time.

However, if you or someone you know believe you may be a victim, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.