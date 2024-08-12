New K-8 latest addition to deal with growth in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — At Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation, the day starts before the sun rises. The flag goes up, and the drop-off line begins.

Students at this school got here early and eager to begin a new year.

Kirkland Ranch features programs in in-demand career fields, such as electrical, building and construction technology, and engineering.

”This place provides a lot of opportunity for people, especially with the amount of diversity of classes you can go into," student Karsten Osgood said. "I mean, this place really sets you up for success.”

Lily Bingham, who is focused on bio-medical sciences, is a part of Kirkland Ranch’s first senior class.

“It means that we get to set all the future things for our incoming classes. So, it will be cool. I’m on SGA, so I get to put on prom and homecoming and hopefully all of the traditions,” said Bingham.

While the high school opened two years ago, it now shares a campus with the K-8, opening Monday. We were there as the door opened and parents brought their children inside.

That’s where we found Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning.

“I live for these days. These are great days. Last school I’m opening as superintendent, so it’s kind of special to me. But this has been a long time in coming. This completes this campus. We already had 9-12. This has the Pre-K-8. So, a parent can have their child go through all 13 years of school,” said Browning.

Pasco County’s growth has seen several new schools open in recent years, and more are on the way.