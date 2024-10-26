Motorcyclist ejected in crash, suffers serious injuries: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Zephyrhills motorcyclist was seriously injured on Saturday after a Pasco County crash threw him from the bike, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a Jeep Renegade, driven by a 37-year-old Fort Myers man, was traveling westbound on Blanton Road at about 9:48 a.m.

The 34-year-old rider was driving a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Blanton Road.

East of the Interstate75 overpass, the driver of the Jeep attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the motorcycle, the report stated.

The motorcyclist then struck the Jeep and was ejected. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep and passengers traveling in the SUV were not injured.