Mother dies, 3 kids seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A mother died, and her three daughters and a second driver were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pasco County on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 38-year-old woman was driving a Kia Forte east on SR-52 around 5:24 p.m. when she turned left under a flashing yellow signal at the intersection of Prospect Road.

The Kia then entered into the path of the tractor-trailer, which was traveling west, and the two collided.

FHP said the woman died from her injuries, while her three daughters, 16, 14 and 13, were all seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

