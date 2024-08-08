Mosquito control in full force after Hurricane Debby

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Pasco County Mosquito Control District is knees deep in standing water after Hurricane Debby brings an influx of mosquitoes to the Tampa Bay area.

"We are looking at areas that have had influx in tidal surge. We have a lot of standing water. There are numerous locations, some areas that we historically know are good breeding sites for mosquitoes," Adriane Rogers the Executive Director for Pasco County Mosquito Control District explained.

Rogers said the possibility of transmission of a mosquito borne disease is increased in the wake of a storm like Hurricane Debby.

"Mosquitoes are the world's deadliest animal. They're capable of killing over 800,000 people annually across the globe from a bite of an infected mosquito," Rogers added.

That's why mosquito control is in full force spraying flooded neighborhoods and even flying above while looking for mosquito production sites.

Rogers said some mosquito eggs can lay dormant for years before hatching. Mosquito control is urging everyone to dump out or drain any body of water adding anything that can hold water has the potential to breed mosquitoes.

"Anything around your yards, things like plant trivets, five gallon buckets, dishes for your dog's water, or children’s toys, anything that can collect water or has any standing water from that storm. If you can just drain that out, then you won't be breeding your own mosquitoes," Rogers said.