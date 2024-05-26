Man thrown from motorcycle and dies due to crash, FHP says

HUDSON, Fla. — A man was thrown from his motorcycle and died after a crash in Hudson on Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Woodbine Drive behind a GMC Sierra towing a boat.

At the intersection of Powderhorn Row, the GMC attempted to turn left as the motorcyclist tried to pass the truck.

As a result, the motorcyclist collided with the left front portion of the GMC. The 76-year-old Hudson man who was operating the motorcycle was thrown from it and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the GMC, a 58-year-old New Port Richey man, did not have any injuries.