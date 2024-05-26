Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Man thrown from motorcycle and dies due to crash, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol.png
FHP
Florida Highway Patrol.png
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 16:30:16-04

HUDSON, Fla. — A man was thrown from his motorcycle and died after a crash in Hudson on Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Woodbine Drive behind a GMC Sierra towing a boat.

At the intersection of Powderhorn Row, the GMC attempted to turn left as the motorcyclist tried to pass the truck.

As a result, the motorcyclist collided with the left front portion of the GMC. The 76-year-old Hudson man who was operating the motorcycle was thrown from it and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the GMC, a 58-year-old New Port Richey man, did not have any injuries.


MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Honor Flight of West Central Florida is a non-profit that flies veterans, free of charge, to see memorials and monuments in Washington D.C. ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan joined them on a recent flight, as they reflected on service, sacrifice, and lives lost.

Veterans reflect on service, sacrifice, and lives lost during Honor Flight to D.C.

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.