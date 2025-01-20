Man shot and killed by deputies during incident in Pasco County: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed by deputies during an incident in Pasco County Sunday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies were attempting to locate the man for multiple felony warrants near Princeton Drive and Bayonet Point. Around 9:30 p.m., they found him at his home and attempted to make contact, but after 30 minutes of de-escalation techniques, the man fled with a gun.

Deputies then released a PCSO K9, and an altercation ensued, which led them to shoot at the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. PCSO said the deputies who fired the rounds have been placed on paid administrative.