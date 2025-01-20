Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Man shot and killed by deputies during incident in Pasco County: PCSO

A man was shot and killed by deputies during an incident in Pasco County Sunday night, according to officials.
Posted
and last updated

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed by deputies during an incident in Pasco County Sunday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies were attempting to locate the man for multiple felony warrants near Princeton Drive and Bayonet Point. Around 9:30 p.m., they found him at his home and attempted to make contact, but after 30 minutes of de-escalation techniques, the man fled with a gun.

Deputies then released a PCSO K9, and an altercation ensued, which led them to shoot at the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. PCSO said the deputies who fired the rounds have been placed on paid administrative.

"I just really want people to know how much she meant to us"
A Brooksville bride-to-be surprised her dying grandmother with a special wedding ceremony months before her actual wedding date.

Brooksville bride surprises dying grandmother with special wedding ceremony

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.