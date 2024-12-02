Man shoots victim at Dade City grocery market during argument, police say

DADE CITY, Fla. — Police are investigating after a shooting at a Dade City supermarket on Sunday.

The Dade City Police Department said the two men got into an argument that turned physical inside the Bravo Supermarket.

One of the men then pulled out a gun and shot the victim. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they have the suspect in custody, and there is no threat to the public.