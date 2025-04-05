Man dies after attempting to cross I-275 in Pinellas County, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead after he attempted to cross I-275 and was hit by a car on Friday evening.

FHP said a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound on I-275 near 22nd Avenue South when a man attempted to walk across the interstate and entered the vehicle's path. The passenger was struck by the car and suffered injuries.

Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital to be treated and later died from his injuries.