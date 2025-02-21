Man arrested for sexual battery with child under 12 years old, Pasco Sheriff says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for alleged capital sexual battery with a minor under 12 years old on Friday evening.

On Feb. 20, deputies said Yobany Barahona, 24, was home with a minor when he allegedly forced himself onto the victim. Officials said another person discovered the incident and Barahona fled the home.

PCSO said the victim is safe and receiving the necessary resources.

With the help of Homeland Security and Border Patrol, PCSO began to search for the suspect. Barahona was found on Feb. 21 in the afternoon.

PCSO charged Barahona with two counts of capital sexual battery with a minor under 12 years of age.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. the investigation is ongoing.