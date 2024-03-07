Lack of streetlights among concerns for Pasco County residents

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Growing pains in Pasco County are pushing some people to reach out to us to voice their concerns.

One woman sent us this email which reads in part:

"Witnessing the growth has been amazing! Unfortunately, it's also been dangerous. I have tailored my schedule to do my best not to go out after dark! I'm only 50, not dead! But the lack of street lighting and increasing light vibrancy from vehicles make it tough to navigate safely at night, to say the least."

We wanted to go into Pasco County and ask people living there to share their concerns with us.

Mic Salyers remembers a two-lane road all the way to Tampa. But Pasco looks a lot different three decades later.

"There's nothing that is here that used to be like it was when I moved here," Salyers explained.

Others said they love Florida and are happy to see new development.

"I really like it that people are coming," resident James Barton added.

However, more development can bring more challenges.

Salyers said a lack of streetlights makes it challenging to get around. He said he was recently hit by a car while riding his bike at night.

"It's dangerous. I was coming down the sidewalk and a car went right in front of me because it couldn't see me. I had lights on my bike," Salyers said.

We reached out to Pasco County it said it takes these concerns seriously.

It's why leaders are asking people to report their concerns through its Traffic Operations Request Form.

Anyone who lives or works in Pasco can actually share their concerns directly. One of the requested options is street lighting, and leaders encourage everyone to look into it.