Juvenile shoots adult male during argument in Holiday: PCSO

HOLIDAY, Fla — A juvenile shot an adult male on Saturday during an argument in Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the Weston Oaks Drive area at about 11:40 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that an argument between the juvenile and adult males escalated to the shooting.

Both the adult man and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

This is an isolated incident, and there is no public safety threat, PCSO officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information was made available.