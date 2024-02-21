Watch Now
Injuries avoided after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Wesley Chapel

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 16:54:14-05

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 73-year-old San Antonio woman, was traveling eastbound in the parking lot of 27315 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel.

After attempting a left turn into a parking space, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Hyundai continued forward and collided with a Beef O’ Brady’s restaurant before coming to a stop within the establishment.

The driver reported a brake failure as a cause of the crash.

