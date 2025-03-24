Human remains found in Bayonet Point, Pasco Sheriff's Office investigating

BAYONET POINT, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after apparent human remains were discovered behind a Little Caesars off State Road 52.

Deputies responded to the area of Hudson Ridge Drive and La Madera Boulevard in Bayonet Point, where the remains were found.

Officials say they have not yet identified the remains, and the cause of death is still unclear. There is no immediate threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News has a crew on scene and will update this story and on social media as more information becomes available.