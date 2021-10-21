Human remains found at Carlton Reserve are confirmed to be those of Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI has confirmed skeletal remains found on Wednesday at the Carlton Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie.

The FBI confirmed Laundrie’s remains through dental records.

The confirmation comes a little more than 24 hours after the FBI announced the discovery of remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday afternoon.

Laundie’s remains were found in the same area where belongings of his were discovered on Tuesday.

According to the FBI, Laundrie's notebook and backpack were found in an area that was previously covered by water.

The Laundrie family attorney confirmed the items were found Tuesday morning at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near a trail that he frequented.

Following the FBI's confirmation of the remains the family attorney released the following statement:

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time."

Portions of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve remain closed to the public as officials continue their investigation.

The search for Laundrie lasted more than a month.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by U.S. District Court of Wyoming in September following the death of his fiance Gabby Petito.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for violation of the federal statute "use of unauthorized access devices."

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip over the summer when he returned to his parent's North Port home, where they both lived, without her. Petito was reported missing on September 11 and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton on Sunday, September 19. The body was confirmed to be that of Petito on September 21.

The Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced on October 11 that her cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

