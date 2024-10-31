Hudson woman killed in hit-and-run crash after trying to cross highway: FHP

HUDSON, Fla. — A 59-year-old woman from Hudson died after authorities said she was killed during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

At 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, a white, larger-style SUV was heading northbound on U.S.-19 in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a news release.

At the same time, the 59-year-old woman was south of Country Club Drive trying to walk across the highway, troopers said. The woman walked into the path of the SUV and was hit by the vehicle.

FHP said the SUV continued to drive northbound without stopping or assisting the woman. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

Troopers have not yet identified the driver but are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call *FHP or Crime stoppers at **TIPS.