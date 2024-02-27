Hudson model Brie Burke lights up billboard in NYC's Times Square

Brie Burke stood in the middle of Times Square and stared up at herself.
There she was, a pageant queen from Pasco County, lighting up the night in the heart of New York City.
"It's going to be a moment I look back fondly for the rest of my life," said the 20-year-old from Hudson.
Burke entered a contest hosted by Supermodels Unlimited and was an instant favorite.
Soon enough, she got the call.
"I used to be a tomboy!" she said with a laugh. "I used to hate even having my nails painted!"
As well as being a rising star in the modeling world, Burke is a musician, an actress and a podcaster.
Burke's career is skyrocketing, but her true passion is something much more personal.
After losing a loved one to suicide and dealing with her own bouts of depression, Burke decided she wanted to use her fame as a platform to help teens and youth struggling with their own hard times.
She launched a nonprofit called DAYS: Depression Awareness & Youth Suicide. She wants to help guide those who are struggling to the right resources to get help.
"That is my whole mission," she said. "That has not changed, and I don't think it ever will."
