Hudson model Brie Burke lights up billboard in NYC's Times Square

The 20-year-old wants to use her fame as platform to help teens in need
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 27, 2024
Brie Burke stood in the middle of Times Square and stared up at herself.

There she was, a pageant queen from Pasco County, lighting up the night in the heart of New York City.

"It's going to be a moment I look back fondly for the rest of my life," said the 20-year-old from Hudson.

Burke entered a contest hosted by Supermodels Unlimited and was an instant favorite.

Soon enough, she got the call.

"I used to be a tomboy!" she said with a laugh. "I used to hate even having my nails painted!"

As well as being a rising star in the modeling world, Burke is a musician, an actress and a podcaster.

Burke's career is skyrocketing, but her true passion is something much more personal.

After losing a loved one to suicide and dealing with her own bouts of depression, Burke decided she wanted to use her fame as a platform to help teens and youth struggling with their own hard times.

She launched a nonprofit called DAYS: Depression Awareness & Youth Suicide. She wants to help guide those who are struggling to the right resources to get help.

"That is my whole mission," she said. "That has not changed, and I don't think it ever will."

For more on Burke, go here.

