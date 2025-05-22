Hospital employee arrested for forcing himself on victim while at work: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A hospital employee was arrested after deputies say he forced himself on a victim while at work.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Anthony Coleman, 30, was working at Bayonet Point Hospital when he entered the victim's room and forced himself on them.

When deputies received reports about the incident, they launched an investigation, which led to Coleman's arrest on May 21. Coleman was charged with felony sexual battery, indecent exposure and battery.

PSO said the victim is safe and receiving the necessary resources. Marsy's Law currently protects their identity. While this is believed to be an isolated incident and there are currently no reports of addition victims, deputies said if you believe you may be a victim of Coleman, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

Deputies are still investigating.

