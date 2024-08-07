Historic women's group the Tampa Bay Newcomers uplifts people in need

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A historic women's social club dating back to the 1950s, the Tampa Bay Newcomers do more than just lunch.

They uplift.

"Our motto is bloom where you are planted," said Newcomers president Cindy Sommers.

And you better believe they live by that motto.

Made up of women new to town and women who have made this area home for years, the club has spent almost 75 years giving back to the Tampa Bay area.

And they're always looking for new members — and new do-gooders. (Sorry, no dudes allowed!)

One of their newer community partnerships is also one of their most poignant.

Once a month, the Newcomers deliver supplies, from hygienic to therapeutic, to Pasco Kids First, an advocacy center for the prevention and intervention of child abuse.

The Newcomers pay for the supplies out of their own pockets.

"The Tampa Bay Newcomers have been amazing," said PKF's Maria Hixon, who said a big part of her nonprofit's work is also helping healthy families in need.

After visiting Pasco Kids First — and seeing the wall of t-shirts made by children in the program — Newcomer Erika Karaoulanis said, "We just walked out of there different from when we walked in."

For more on the Tampa Bay Newcomers, go here.

For more on Pasco Kids First, go here.