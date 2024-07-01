Heavy rain in Pasco County forces flooding, road closures

PASOC COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rains in Pasco County caused widespread flooding, forcing multiple road closures on Sunday evening.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced through a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that the severe weather in the area led to the closure of these intersections in Port Richey: Ranch Road at Ponderosa Avenue, Northbound on Congress Street at Ridge Road, and Westbound on Fox Hollow Drive at Mark Twain Lane.

Officials then followed up with another social media post that said all lanes on Nome Avenue were shut down due to flooding.

As of 7:37 p.m., the intersection of Ranch Road and U.S. 19 is back open, while Ranch Road remains shut down between Zimmerman Road and Hanks Lane.

Authorities recommend that citizens not drive through flooded roadways, stating that one foot of water is enough to float most cars and that six inches of water can cause stalling and loss of vehicle control.