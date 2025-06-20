7-year-old missing boy from Holiday area has been found

UPDATE: Pasco County Sheriff said they have found Skylar Luke and is safe.

Original story:

Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Skylar Luke was last seen on June 20 around 1:20 p.m. in the U.S. Highway 19 area of Holiday.

Luke is described as 4-foot 5-inches tall, around 150 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.