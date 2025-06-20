Deputies search for suspect involved in deadly shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) is searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting that happened in New Port Richey on Thursday night.

PSO said two men had an interaction at the intersection of Ogalala St. and Tipton Ave shortly after 9 p.m. in June 19, when one man shot the other. Officials said the men were known to each other, and the incident appears to be isolated.

According to PSO, the suspect left before deputies arrived, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.