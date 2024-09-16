Watch Now
Golfers needed for fundraiser benefiting Florida Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay

Golf event is Sept. 30 at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club in New Port Richey.
Calling all golfers! It's time to hit the links for a really good cause. Throw the clubs in the trunk and head to Seven Springs Golf &amp; Country Club on Sept. 30 for the "Golfing for Victory" charity tournament.
The New Port Richey event benefits the Florida Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit founded by Tina Miller to help area teens claim victory over substance abuse and work on their education and mental health.

Tickets are $150, which includes greens fees, golf cart, complimentary breakfast, lunch, beverages and prizes

Sponsors for individual holes and more are also needed.

Tee time is 8:30 a.m.

For more on Golfing for Victory, go here.

