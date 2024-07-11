Florida pastor arrested for sexual battery of teenage girl, deputies say

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A pastor from Weeki Wachee was arrested after deputies say he sexually battered a teenage girl visiting from New York on Tuesday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies were contacted by the victim's out-of-state family member on Wednesday about the incident that occurred at a home in Brooksville the day before.

The victim was visiting family in Hernando County and was brought to the sheriff's office when they learned about the allegations.

According to deputies, the victim said she was home alone with William Martinez, 55, when he offered her a frozen drink he had purchased at a convenience store the day prior. She said the drink had a "funny" taste and that Martinez also gave her a THC gummy.

Deputies said Martinez then touched her inappropriately and forced her to touch him. After the incident, the victim said she went to her bedroom and slept.

Martinez, a pastor at Kingdom of Hope Ministries in Weeki Wachee, denied the victim's allegations. During an investigation, however, blood and urine tests submitted by the victim showed the presence of alcohol and THC.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at the suspect's home and collected forensic evidence.

Martinez was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim over 12 and less than 16 and two counts of sexual battery familial/custodial of a victim over 12 and less than 16.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.