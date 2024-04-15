Florida man arrested for possession of child pornography: FDLE

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse materials in Holiday, according to officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Mario Pizza, 18, after executing a search warrant at his Pasco County home on April 11.

Officials said the investigation, which began in October 2023, revealed that Pizza had downloaded over 100 "notable" files, which contained images and videos depicting sexual abuse of children.

Pizza was charged with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child. He was booked into the Pasco County Jail on a $160,000 bond.