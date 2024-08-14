Early childhood educators can further their careers—for free

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The childcare crisis is multifaceted. One big issue has been the low pay for early childhood educators and the shortage of teachers.—

If teachers don't get paid enough and aren't getting proper training, they may never move up in their careers.

Early learning coalitions in the Tampa Bay area are exploring solutions to retain teachers and strengthen them so that children get the best care.

It's easy to love what you do when it brings you joy. Just ask Allyson Burton, who knew she wanted to be an early childhood educator.

"Watching them exceed each milestone and knowing that I was able to help them in those is so wholesome. I love it," she said.

She started her journey in the industry in 2015 and moved to Florida in 2020.

"A lot of places were like, 'We really want you to have your CDA,' and you know I was like, 'I really need to do this, and I’ve been wanting to do it.'"

CDA stands for Child Development Associate credential, and thanks to the Early Childhood Apprenticeship Program, she was able to get her credential in nine months.

"It’s nice to have that experience that is offered to me and then be able to come and stay at my job. It gives me the opportunity to grow with the company," she said.

It's offered through a partnership with the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties, Marchman Technical College and Pasco-Hernando State College - Dade City.

It's nine months, and anyone 17 years or older with a high school diploma or GED currently working in a childcare center in either county qualifies.

"We know that teacher salaries are a little tight and can make it difficult for teachers in return, so the early learning coalition wanted to offer that opportunity and support to our teachers," said Samantha Dominguez, the Early Education Adviser at the ELC of Pasco and Hernando Counties.

The ELC also offers a program for people interested in entering early childhood education—an Early Childhood internship, which is a 600-hour program and, once again, tuition-free.

It also helps educators earn their director's credentials in partnership with Pasco-Hernando State College and offers support to family childcare homes to help them earn early credentials.

"It’s a nationwide crisis where there is a teacher shortage, so being able to offer anyone that opportunity to join the workforce, that’s what we’re here for," Dominguez said.

She said feedback on these programs has been really good.

"I’ve had directors who have reached out to me like, 'Thank you for being able to provide this for our teachers, we now have quality trained teachers that are now staying in the field,'" Dominguez said. "That’s what we really want; we want them to join the field but also stay in the field."

For more information on these programs, click here.

If you have a childcare story, please e-mail me at Heather.Leigh@Wfts.com