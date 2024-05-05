Driver sought in fatal Pasco County hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to locate the driver wanted in a fatal Pasco County hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

The unknown driver was traveling eastbound on State Road 54 at about 12:21 a.m., when a 70-year-old Zephyrhills man attempted to cross. The pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck, a patrol report stated.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver first stopped at the crash scene, then fled eastbound on S.R. 54.

A witness described the vehicle as a silver Nissan sports sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.